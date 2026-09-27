PNB Guwahati holds stakeholder meeting to strengthen retail lending

GUWAHATI: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Guwahati Circle Office, held a meeting with builders, car dealers and retail loan advisers on September 23 to strengthen stakeholder relations, improve credit services and explore business opportunities.

Zonal Manager Bijendra Singh, Deputy Zonal Manager Pankaj Kumar, Circle Head Shivesh Shukla and other officials from the Guwahati Zonal and Circle offices attended the meeting.

Shukla inaugurated the programme and stressed the need for greater coordination between the bank and stakeholders. He emphasised providing quick, transparent and quality banking services to customers according to their requirements.

A large number of builders, car dealer executives, retail loan advisers and PNB officials participated in the meeting. Discussions were held on various business-related issues, with participants sharing their views, suggestions and experiences.

The meeting provided a platform for strengthening business relations and improving coordination between PNB and its stakeholders. At the conclusion, Bijendra Singh thanked the participants for their active participation and valuable suggestions, a press release said.

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