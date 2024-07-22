PM-POSHAN: Cooks’ honorariums for three months released in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN), Assam, has released Rs 15,94,95,500 as additional honorarium to cook-cum-helpers for the period April, May, and June 2024. Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN) Nodal Officer Om Praksh has informed the Branch Manager of Axis Bank, Guwahati, to pay the amount to the cook-cum-helpers through RTGS and NEFT mode immediately. Each of the cook-cum-helpers gets an additional amount of Rs 500 from the state government. The state has 1,07,355 cook-cum-helpers who cook mid-day meals for students in schools.

