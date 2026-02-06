PM SHRI Students from Assam Visit Rajasthan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Programme, 43 nominated students and teachers from PM SHRI schools of Assam participated in an educational exchange tour to Rajasthan from January 27 to February 4, 2026. The programme was organized by Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), with the objective of promoting national integration and providing exposure to India’s rich cultural heritage and best educational practices.

The team arrived in Jaipur on January 28 and visited several iconic heritage sites, including Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Birla Mandir, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar. These visits offered the participants valuable insights into Jaipur’s historical, architectural, and scientific legacy.

As part of the academic engagement, the group visited PM SHRI Darbar Government Senior Secondary School at Sambhar Lake, Jaipur—one of the leading PM SHRI schools in Rajasthan. The participants observed innovative classroom practices and exchanged views on best practices in school education.

The delegation also toured the Sanganeri Print House to learn about Rajasthan’s traditional block printing techniques and visited the Regional Science Centre, where they explored interactive exhibits and educational theatres.

The visit enabled students and teachers to gain a deeper appreciation of India’s cultural diversity and shared heritage.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme had been implemented in schools across Assam since the academic year 2018–19. This tour marked the second exchange visit of students from Assam to its paired state, Rajasthan. The programme continues to foster cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and educational collaboration among students and teachers across states.

