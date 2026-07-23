PM Surya Ghar awareness campaign launched in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana awareness campaign was launched in Guwahati under the City Accelerator Programme (CAP) to promote rooftop solar adoption and create awareness about clean and affordable energy solutions among citizens.

The campaign will feature a series of outreach initiatives, including the Solar Surya Rath, solar information booths, awareness programmes in schools and colleges, and community engagement activities across different parts of the city. Officials said the initiative aims to educate residents about the benefits of rooftop solar systems and the incentives available under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The campaign is also expected to encourage greater public participation in the adoption of renewable energy and support the transition towards sustainable urban development.

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