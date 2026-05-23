PMCH Organises TB Screening and Health Awareness Camp in Guwahati Under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) organized a tuberculosis screening and health awareness camp under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and directives of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam. The camp was conducted by the Department of Medicine in coordination with the District TB Office, Kamrup (Metro), and was inaugurated by Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Prof. B.K. Baishya. Screening was carried out for tuberculosis along with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, as well as communicable diseases including HIV, syphilis, malaria and fever-related illnesses. A total of 75 patients attended the camp. Health awareness activities, including counselling sessions and distribution of leaflets and medicines, were also conducted to promote preventive healthcare and public awareness, a press release said.

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