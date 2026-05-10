100-Day TB-Free Drive in Kamrup Screens 5,792, Detects 187 New Cases

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A hundred-day special tuberculosis-free campaign was conducted across the state under the Prime Minister's Tuberculosis Free India Mission. Under this campaign, 21 camps were held at different health sectors of Kamrup district. These camps provided free X-rays and various tests for tuberculosis. So far, 5,792 people have been tested in these camps. Of these, 187 new cases of tuberculosis were diagnosed, and the patients were given necessary treatment.

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