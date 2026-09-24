PMNDP Free Dialysis Facility Inaugurated at Pandu FRU in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A free dialysis centre under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) was inaugurated at Pandu First Referral Unit (FRU) in Kamrup Metro on Tuesday. The centre, equipped with three dialysis machines, will provide free dialysis services to patients requiring renal replacement therapy.

The facility is expected to improve access to essential dialysis care for patients from Pandu and adjoining areas, allowing them to receive treatment closer to their homes and reducing the need to travel to distant healthcare facilities.

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