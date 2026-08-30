PNB inaugurates new Silpukhuri Branch premises in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) inaugurated the new premises of its Silpukhuri Branch, aiming to provide enhanced and customer-centric banking services in a modern and convenient environment.

PNB Executive Director D. Surendran inaugurated the premises in the presence of Zonal Manager Bijender Singh, Circle Head Shivesh Shukla, senior bank officials and customers.

Addressing the gathering, Surendran highlighted PNB’s commitment to modern, accessible and customer-focused banking services. He expressed confidence that the new premises would strengthen the branch’s ability to meet the financial needs of the local community.

During the programme, Surendran also handed over loan sanction letters to customers. The new premises feature improved seating arrangements, streamlined service counters and modern banking facilities to provide a more comfortable and efficient banking experience, a press release said.

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