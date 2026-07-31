Assam Floods: Punjab National Bank Contributes Rs 1.20 Crore to CM’s Relief Fund

GUWAHATI: Reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian service, Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, donated Rs 1.20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Assam, to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods in the state.

The cheque was formally handed over to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma by Bijender Singh, Zonal Manager, Punjab National Bank, Guwahati Zone, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bijender Singh expressed PNB’s solidarity with the people of Assam during this challenging time and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting the government’s relief and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at helping flood-affected families rebuild their lives.

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