POCSO Verdict: Pragjyotishpur Man Sentenced to 20 Years

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A court has convicted an accused in a sensitive case following a determined investigation carried out by a CGPD team from Pragjyotishpur Police Station, bringing a significant measure of justice to the victim.

The accused, identified as Jintu Deka, was found guilty by the court under Section 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, along with Sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Upon conviction, the court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Police officials said the conviction was the result of a thorough and methodical investigation conducted by the Pragjyotishpur Police team. Special appreciation was accorded to Sub-Inspector (P) Sanjib Das, whose diligent investigative work proved crucial in establishing the case before the court.

Also Read: Morigaon POCSO: 2 Men Get Life-Term Equivalent Sentences