Two Men Sentenced to Life-Term Equivalents in Separate Morigaon POCSO Cases

Morigaon: The Morigaon Court has awarded strict punishments under POCSO in two separate child rape cases, sentencing the accused to long-term imprisonments amounting to life-term equivalents. The verdicts were delivered on Thursday by Special POCSO Judge Rini Bharali.

In the first case, the court sentenced Anarul Islam to a total of 25 years in jail for raping a minor girl. The case, registered as No. 158/2024 at Moirabari Police Station, prompted for an immediate police investigation, followed by the submission of a chargesheet before the POCSO Court. After examining evidence and testimonies, the court convicted Anarul under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, awarding him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with an additional five years under IPC Section 332.

In a separate case (No. 31/2024), which is also registered at Moirabari Police Station, the court convicted Muksidur Rahman for the rape of another minor girl. He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment under POCSO provisions, along with an additional one-year jail term under IPC Section 448 and a fine of Rs 15,000.

Both convictions highlighted the court’s firm decision against crimes involving sexual violence against minors.