Police arrest man, recover 12 stolen mobile phones in Guwahati city
GUWAHATI: In a successful operation, the West Guwahati Police District team from Jalukbari OP arrested Raj Deka from Jalukbari last night. The arrest followed a raid on his room, which led to the recovery of 12 stolen mobile phones.
