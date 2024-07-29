Police arrest man, recover 12 stolen mobile phones in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a successful operation, the West Guwahati Police District team from Jalukbari OP arrested Raj Deka from Jalukbari last night. The arrest followed a raid on his room, which led to the recovery of 12 stolen mobile phones.

