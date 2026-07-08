Police arrest two in road rage case: Chief Minister clarifies accused not linked to BJP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested two persons late on Monday in connection with an alleged road rage assault that drew widespread attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Abhilash Dutta of Chandmari and Mirin Talukdar, were arrested in connection with Latasil Police Station Case No. 45/26. Police said they produced both accused before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth from Silchar, who alleged that the incident began after his vehicle overtook Dutta’s vehicle. According to the FIR, an argument followed, which allegedly escalated into a physical assault. The complainant further alleged that he was threatened with serious consequences, including death threats, after the incident.

Reacting to the case, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said road rage had no place in the state and asserted that the law would take its own course. He also stated that the accused had no association with the BJP, dismissing speculation circulating on social media.

Posting on X, Sarma said: “The accused has been arrested and is not associated with the BJP. Road rage has no place in Assam. Anyone who indulges in such acts will face the full force of the law.” Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

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