Assam Journalists’ Union holds meeting with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Journalists' Union (Asom Bartajibi Sangha) has urged the Assam Government to enact a separate law to ensure the safety and protection of working journalists across the state. A delegation of the union met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur on Friday and submitted a comprehensive 12-point memorandum highlighting the major challenges faced by journalists and seeking immediate policy interventions.

The delegation comprised the union's Adviser Mukut Raj Sharma, Vice-President Bhaskar Sharma, General Secretary Anjan Kumar Sharma, Treasurer Nabanita Kalita, and State Executive Member Tarani Charan Kalita. During the meeting, the representatives discussed various issues affecting journalists and requested the chief minister to introduce a dedicated law to safeguard media professionals against threats, harassment, and other occupational risks.

Apart from demanding separate legislation for journalists' protection, the memorandum called for the immediate implementation of the proposed health insurance scheme for working journalists. The union also sought effective measures to ensure that journalists and media employees working in Assam receive salaries and benefits in accordance with the recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board.

The memorandum further demanded an increase in the monthly pension for retired journalists from the existing Rs 8,000 to at least Rs 25,000, along with an expansion of the number of beneficiaries. It also urged the government to enhance financial assistance under the Journalists' Medical Welfare Scheme and ensure that medical aid is released while journalists are undergoing treatment rather than after the completion of treatment.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the delegation that the government would take a positive view of the issues raised.

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