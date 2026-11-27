Gaurav Gogoi launches scathing attack on CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Constitution Day was observed across Assam on Thursday, along with the rest of the country, under the initiative of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). As part of its 'Save Votes, Save the Nation' campaign, the APCC organised a 'Save the Constitution March' from the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati to Chachal to defend the Constitution of India. However, the march faced strong resistance from the police.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, along with other Congress leaders and workers, took the 'Pledge to Protect the Constitution'.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed, and barricades were erected in front of the Manabendra Sharma Complex, preventing the protest march from proceeding. As the march could not move forward due to the police presence, protesters raised slogans that reverberated across the area.

A massive protest meeting was held in the presence of thousands of party leaders and workers.

Addressing the gathering, MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said, "The first responsibility of the Congress party is to stand guard on behalf of the citizens of India. We must act as their soldiers and be prepared to make any sacrifice necessary."