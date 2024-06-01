Police Bust Bike Lifting Gang in Guwahati, Four Arrested

Guwahati: A joint team of Gorchuk Police Station and Hatigaon Police Station busted a gang of bike lifters after it arrested one Jibon Bordoli alias Jibon Das aged 33 years of Lanka from Saukuchi in a bike lifting case today. Further investigation led to the arrest of one Bhola Dey of Byrnihat who acted as the middleman to take money from one Misir Ali. Two other miscreants namely Bhinaram Basumatary of Ahomgaon, for providing his bike for a commission of the theft and one Raju Bhowmik, who assisted in the lifting of the bike, were also arrested during the operation.

