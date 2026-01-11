Police bust ganja smuggling rackets, seize over 9 Kg in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams from different police stations in Guwahati carried out coordinated anti-narcotics operations, leading to the arrest of multiple accused and the seizure of a substantial quantity of ganja from two separate locations.

Acting on specific inputs, a team from Noonmati police station conducted raids at 2 No. Mathghoria and uncovered a ganja smuggling racket. During the operation, police recovered 58 pouches of ganja weighing about 440 grams from the storage compartment of a Honda Dio scooter bearing registration number AS01-FQ-6702. A subsequent search led to the recovery of additional contraband, taking the total seizure to 6.855 kilograms. Two persons, identified as Suraj Barman, a resident of 2 No. Mathghoria, and Abhinash Thakuria, were arrested in connection with the case. Police also seized the scooter, two mobile phones, an ATM card and cash amounting to Rs 1,400.

In another operation, a team from Fatasil Ambari police station apprehended two individuals near the Dhirenpara–Bharalupar area while acting on intelligence inputs. The accused, identified as Jahidul Islam, 27, and Rakibul Islam, 21, were found in possession of 2.775 kilograms of ganja. Police seized the contraband along with two mobile phones and a bag from their possession.

Also Read: Kamrup Court Sentences Two to 10 Years Imprisonment for Smuggling Ganja