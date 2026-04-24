Police Bust Illegal Slaughterhouse in Kamrup, Rescue 8 Cattle

AZARA — Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted two vehicles at Uparhali under Palasbari police station at around 11:22 am on Thursday, rescuing eight cattle allegedly being transported to an illegal slaughterhouse.

The vehicles — bearing registration numbers AS01JC7269 and AS01LC2895 — were stopped and thoroughly checked. Both were seized, and the cattle were rescued.

Two individuals, Arup Das and Biraj Das, both sons of the late Ramakanta Das and residents of Majirgaon under Azara police station, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Raid Uncovers Illegal Slaughterhouse

Based on statements from the arrested men, police launched a follow-up search operation at a suspected illegal slaughterhouse belonging to Mubarak Ali, son of Md Salim, at Sarpara village under Palasbari police station in Kamrup district.

The raid yielded 11 cattle skins and four tools, all of which were seized in accordance with the law. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Kamrup Police bust major cattle smuggling syndicate; 112 cattle seized