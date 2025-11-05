Kamrup Police bust major cattle smuggling syndicate; 112 cattle seized

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: In a significant crackdown on the illegal cattle trade, Kamrup police conducted a late-night search operation at Kanhara under Goroimari police station on Monday, leading to the arrest of a notorious cattle rustler identified as Akram Ali.

During the operation, police seized 112 cattle heads, a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number AS22H6489, Rs 90,000 in cash, and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, in three separate operations under Hajo, Kamalpur, and Boko police stations, Kamrup police also recovered seven buffaloes and four cattle, including a stolen cow. One person was arrested in connection with the cases. Legal proceedings against the arrested accused have already been initiated, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.

The cattle smuggling syndicate has been flourishing in several pockets of South Kamrup, including Loharghat, Goroimari, and Boko areas, taking advantage of river routes and remote rural roads. Despite repeated police operations, the illegal trade continues to resurface, indicating the involvement of a larger network of smugglers, transporters, and middlemen.

Local residents have expressed serious concern over the growing cattle theft and smuggling incidents in the region, urging the authorities to take stricter measures and maintain constant vigilance to dismantle the racket completely.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Oikya Mancha, South Kamrup committee, has expressed deep concern over the flourishing cattle syndicate in the region. The organization praised Kamrup police for their bold and effective action and urged the authorities to ensure that such illegal networks were permanently dismantled.

Kamrup police officials assured that more coordinated drives would be launched in the coming days to curb the flourishing cattle syndicate.

