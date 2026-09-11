RPF nabs repeat mobile theft suspect at Guwahati Railway Station, two stolen phones recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Personnel of the RPF’s Crime Prevention and Detection Squad arrested an alleged habitual theft suspect at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday and recovered two stolen Android mobile phones from his possession.

The accused was identified as Ashish Majumdar, 32, of Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district. According to the RPF, Majumdar admitted to stealing the phones from passengers of the KOAA-SANG Express (Train No. 13125) while the train was stationed at Platform No. 3.

The RPF said Majumdar was a habitual offender and had previously been arrested in connection with GRPS/Guwahati Case No. 186/25 under Section 305(C) of the BNS. He allegedly posed as a software engineer to gain passengers’ confidence before stealing their mobile phones.

The recovered items comprised one Realme and one Poco Android phone, with a combined estimated value of Rs 30,000.

The accused and the recovered phones were handed over to the Government Railway Police at Guwahati for further legal action. GRP/Guwahati subsequently registered Case No. 188/2026 under Sections 305(C)/317(4) of the BNS.

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