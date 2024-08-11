Police cracks burglary case in Guwahati city, six arrested

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), along with a joint team from Basistha Police Station (PS) and Hatigaon Police Station (PS), cracked a case of burglary using technical analysis. The police recovered the entire amount of Rs 7.66 lakh from the burglars and arrested six accused - Binod Sah and Siraj Ali from Dhubri; Abdul Barek and Nabir Ali from Barpeta; and Ajgar Ali and Fozur Ali from Bongaigaon. The mastermind behind the burglary was revealed to be the manager of the burgled office, Gautam Chaudhary, who was also arrested. The police seized a Scorpio vehicle used during the commission of the crime. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Burglary accused flees from police station in Guwahati, manhunt on (sentinelassam.com)