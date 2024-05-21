Assam: Burglary accused flees from police station in Guwahati, manhunt on

Guwahati: A man arrested on the charges of burglary fled from a police station in Guwahati, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Latif Ali, was taken into custody on Sunday. Police said that Ali was brought to Hatigaon police station in Guwahati. He was sitting on a bench for a health checkup and two police constables were accompanying him.

Meanwhile, Ali escaped from the custody of the police when he was being taken to the washroom. An alert was raised but Ali could not be caught by the police team. A senior police official said that an investigation into the whole incident was launched. A manhunt is going on in the nearby areas to nab Latif Ali.

Earlier in April, a gang of cyber criminals was busted in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of four individuals, the cops informed on Saturday.

The quartet has been accused of cheating people by siphoning off money from their bank accounts.

Their modus operandi involved luring account holders with a hefty profit and then looting them by fraudulently collecting their bank details.

Three of the four scamsters hails from West Bengal. The culprits have been identified as 18-year-old Dipak Singh of Hugli, 45-year-old Rupam Goswami of Paschim Mednipur and 44-year-old Firoz Khan hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district and the other fraudster has been identified as 21-year-old Shlok Kumar of Bihar’s Khagaria.

This operation was led by Pranjal Baruah, the ACP of Basistha police station, who said that of late, there have been several cases of cyber financial fraud reported at the police stations falling under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The cop revealed that the police received credible information about the presence of such a gang in the city which had been operating from a rented house in Guwahati's Bhetapara locality.

The ACP added that the cyber criminals were apprehended on Thursday based on the reliable intel which they received.

He further disclosed that the perpetrators admitted the crime they committed during the interrogation process.

