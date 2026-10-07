Police Detain Two in Guwahati Raid, Seize Cash and Cybercrime-Linked Items

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gorchuk police conducted a raid at a flat in Brahmaputra Housing Colony on Tuesday and detained two youths suspected of having links with cybercrime. Police searched the flat of Zillat Alam and Tahid Rajiv Alam and seized around 70 mobile phones, a large number of identity documents, pen drives, stamps and cheque books. A substantial amount of cash was also reportedly seized.

Police suspect that the two detained youths may be involved in cybercrime. However, the allegations against them and their alleged links with cybercrime would become clear only after the investigation.

The two men had reportedly been living in the flat in Brahmaputra Housing Colony for around eight years. Local residents said they had little interaction with other residents of the colony. The two youths were reportedly residents of Bilasipara. Police continued their investigation into the mobile phones, documents and other items seized during the raid.

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