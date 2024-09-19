Police foil child trafficking attempt, woman arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jalukbari police arrested a woman in Guwahati for kidnapping a young child and attempting to sell her. According to reports, the woman was seen hanging out with the girl in the Jalukbari area, and the residents became suspicious and alerted the authorities.

The girl was taken from Garchuk by a woman named Lakhi Dihidar. The 12-year-old intended to sell her in Bongaigaon after being lured by the promise of gifts.

The people informed the authorities of their concerns when they saw her hanging around with the girl in the Jalukbari area. The woman was captured by the police, who subsequently handed her over to the Garchuk police.

“I was picking bottles yesterday when she picked me up. She told me that she would sell me somewhere else. I started crying and told her to take me home to my mother. She forcefully brought me here,” the girl said. Meanwhile, the accused woman said, “I saw her picking bottles and felt pity. That is why I took her with me. I kept her with me throughout the day.” When asked why she did not hand over the girl to the police, she said, “That was my mistake. I will take her home now.”

