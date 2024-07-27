Assam: Three arrested for child trafficking

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police arrested three persons two from Mangaldai Gerimari and one from Salbari, Abhayapuri in connection with trafficking of a two and half year old male child. Earlier, the child was rescued and kept here in the One Stop Centre. According to the Investigating Officer Sub Inspector Takar Pegu, the investigation had started on the basis of a complaint from the District Child Protection Unit, Darrang that one Nyan Jyoti Kashyap, originally of Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and presently staying in a rented house here at No 2 Gerimari village sold one of his four step children.

Police picked up Nyan Jyoti- a hotel boy by profession and during interrogation he confessed that he sold the child to one Parimal Mandal of Salbari area against an amount of Rs 30,000 received via their relative Parimal Roy who is a neighbour of Nayan Jyoti. Subsequently the childless Mandal family from Salbari took the child from Mangaldai on July 5. On the basis of the statement of the accused Nyan Jyoti police on Wednesday rescued the child. Later police arrested Nyan Jyoti Kashyap, the child purchaser Parimal Mandal and the middleman Parimal Roy of No 2 Gerimari in connection with a case registered in this regard. On Thursday all the three accused persons were remanded to judicial custody through the court.

Meanwhile the child was today produced before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Darrang and the CWC handed over the child to the authorities of the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) for necessary care. Police stated that Nyan Jyoti had eloped with the mother of the ill fated child who hails from Dibrugarh following their relationship through social media. The mother also brought the child along with his two siblings while the third sibling was left with maternal grandmother.

