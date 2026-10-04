Police intensify anti-drugs drive in western Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police intensified area domination and patrolling in the interior stretches of Garigaon, Sadilapur, Greater Pandu and Adingiri as part of the ongoing anti-drugs and liquor operation. The drive focused on vulnerable areas and dark bylanes. During patrolling, police picked up three intoxicated youths from an adda for verification and detained three modified motorcycles for necessary legal action.

The operation will continue as part of efforts to strengthen vigilance and maintain safety in the areas.

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