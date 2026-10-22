Police Investigate Alleged Harassment in Woman's Death at Guwahati Apartment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of a young woman was recovered from Neeha Apartment in Hengrabari, Guwahati, on Tuesday, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The deceased was identified as Dolly Baishya, a native of Sualkuchi in Assam, who was reportedly staying at the apartment as a tenant and working at an insurance company.

According to reports, Dispur police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and recovered the body. A purported suicide note, which reportedly mentioned the name of Biswanath Das, was also found. The note allegedly referred to physical and mental harassment and claimed that the alleged abuse had driven the woman to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 34-year-old insurance company manager, identified as Biswanath Das, in connection with the case. He is the son of Prafulla Kumar Das and a resident of Arrah village under Adra Police Station in West Bengal's Purulia district.

The exact cause of the woman's death has not yet been established. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and examining the allegations mentioned in the purported suicide note.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.