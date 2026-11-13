Police Nab Two in Guwahati Drug Bust, Heroin and Paraphernalia Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers identified as Partha Pratim Medhi (27), a resident of Six Mile, and Ashish Mazumdar alias Munna (31), from Beharbari during a raid at a hideout in Natun Bazar, Guwahati.

During the operation, police recovered and seized four cans of heroin weighing 27.24 grams, 35 empty vials, five mobile phones and a scooty bearing registration number AS28F8483. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case.