Police Raid Illegal Gambling Den in Guwahati, Arrest 8 and Seize Cash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon police arrested eight people after raiding an alleged illegal gambling den at Shankar Path and seizing playing cards, cash and mobile phones.

The raid led to the arrest of seven people who were allegedly gambling at the site. They were identified as Raju Barman (19) of Belsor, Lakhi Biswas (21) of Golakganj, Aminur Rahman (21) of Mukalmua, Dev Choudury (20) of Golakganj, Phuleswar Biswas (30) of Golakganj, Prasenjit Biswas (28) of Golakganj and Akhil Das (36) of Nalbari.

Police also arrested Udipta Kalita (21), who allegedly hosted the gambling activity.

The seized items included 89 playing cards, Rs 13,990 in cash and two mobile phones. Legal action was initiated in connection with the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: Five Nabbed as Police Raid Illegal Teer Gambling Hub in Sijubari