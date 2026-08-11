Police seize suspected beef consignment, arrest key supplier in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police arrested a man and seized a large quantity of suspected beef during an operation in the Basistha-Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Monday. The accused, identified as Ruhul Amin, was apprehended during the operation after police recovered the meat. According to the initial report, Amin allegedly supplied the meat to several hotels in Guwahati. Police suspected that the consignment had been brought by train from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The meat was reportedly unloaded at Paltan Bazar railway station before being transported to a godown at Sijubari on Anupam Path. It was also allegedly sent to different locations through a courier service. Police took Amin into custody and launched an investigation to establish the source of the meat and identify other persons allegedly involved in the network.

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