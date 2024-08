Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari Police Station (PS) arrested one mobile snatcher, Abdul Mutaleb Sheikh of Dhubri, after he snatched a mobile from near the footpath of Maligaon on Friday. The police have recovered the mobile phone. Due diligence is underway to hand it over to its rightful owner.

