‘Political History of Assam (Vol. I)’ released at Lok Seva Bhawan

Considering to publish second and third volumes of Political History of Assam: CM

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today released the first volume of “Political History of Assam,” edited by distinguished historian Dr. Rajen Saikia, at a function held at Lok Seva Bhawan. The book covers the political history of the post-independence period in Assam from 1947 to 1971.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the first part of the book covered the political developments of Assam from the dawn of independence. The first part of the book is a commendable attempt to present to the readers important issues from the first 24–25 years of post-independence Assam. He hoped that this book would give the readers an opportunity to become familiar with the political events that have shaped the socio-economic life of Assam. The Chief Minister also said that the former Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, had played an important role in the establishment of Gauhati University and other important institutions for the overall development of the state. The book also highlighted the events from ancient Kamrup until the freedom movement, which, according to him, is praiseworthy. The Chief Minister said that it will immensely help the readers, especially those from other states who are not familiar with Assam history. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the successful publication of this book.

The Chief Minister said that Assam has a long tradition of history. Referring to Dr. Sujya Kr. Bhuyan, Hiteswar Barbaruah, Kanaklal Baruah, and Padmanath Gohainbarua, among others, the Chief Minister said that they have introduced history in a new form. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to write history based on factual evidence. He opined that the historian should not reflect present perspectives to analyse any historical event. The Chief Minister also said that the Indian Historian have always mentioned and highlighted the courage of Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji, who had demolished mandir in India. But Kamrup King Prithu, who defeated Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji and resisted him in Assam, hasn’t been given enough focus.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is considering publishing the second and third parts of the Political History of Assam, covering 1972–2001 and 2002–2020.

Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Pabitra Magherita, Advisor to the Education Department, Government of Assam Professor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, DGP G.P. Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Political Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, Editor of the book “Political History of Assam” Dr. Rajen Saikia, Vice-Chairman of Publication Board Sumanta Chaliha, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

