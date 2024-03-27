Poll campaign amidst Holi festivity in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency is going to poll on May 7. With the day drawing closer, the parties and their candidates have picked up pace for the poll campaign, even as the poll notification is still to be issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

So much so that two candidates, one of the BJP and the other of the Congress, met various people during the Holi festival and sought their blessings.

The BJP’s Guwahati candidate, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, visited Doul Govinda Mandir in North Guwahati today. She interacted with various people during the Holi festivity and sought blessings from God and the public.

Speaking to the media, Bijuli Kalita Medhi said, “Feeling happy to be with the people in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll. I talked to various people at Doul Govinda Mandir. I’m elated to see the support from the masses. The mandate of the Lok Sabha poll will go in favour of the BJP. Narendra Modi Ji is going to be the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.”

The Congress candidate for Guwahati, Mira Barthakur Goswami, also visited Ghomara Chandan Nagar today. She went door-to-door with party workers and sought support from the people.

Talking to the media, she said, “The people of the state have to suffer to make their ends meet under the BJP regime. We hope the people vote for Congress this year.”

