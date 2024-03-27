Phase 1 Lok Sabha poll to cover 48 LAC segments in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The first phase of the Lok Sabha poll in five parliamentary seats in the state will cover 48 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies). This is the first Lok Sabha election after the delimitation of constituencies by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The delimitation exercise has changed the areas of all 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state. According to State Election Department sources, while Kaziranga, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat comprise ten assembly segments each, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur have nine each. Thus, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll on April 19, it will cover 48 LAC segments.

In these 48 LAC segments, the continuous updating of the photo electoral roll is underway and will continue until the last date of filing nomination papers on March 27 in phase one of the poll.

According to the final photo electoral roll for 2024, these five parliamentary constituencies together have 85,94,255 electors.

