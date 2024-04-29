Posters of Lord Ram defaced in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Posters portraying Lord Ram were found smeared with black ink in the Sankar Nagar locality of Lalganesh, Guwahati. The incident, which came to light on Sunday, has led to protests from the Sanatan Hindu Army and other Hindu groups.

While suspicions have arisen, indicating the possible involvement of labourers from the minority community engaged in construction activities in the area, no official investigation has yet commenced. Local residents are demanding thorough interrogation of contractors overseeing construction-related tasks.

"Such actions are utterly unacceptable and have the potential to stoke tensions between communities. The lack of enforcement of law and order in our city is alarming. We suspect that labourers working under the cloak of night may be behind the defacement of Lord Ram's posters with black ink. Today it is posters, but tomorrow it could extend to temples or even our homes. This is a direct affront to Hindu society; defacing Lord Ram's image is akin to defacing our own identities. With Union Minister Amit Shah scheduled for a roadshow in Lal Ganesh, he must witness the situation in his own country. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must also take heed. Despite numerous calls to the local police at Dial 100, there has been no response," a resident voiced in dismay.

Another resident recounted how they had erected two posters of Lord Ram for a Pran Prathistha ceremony in the city, only for them to be torn down and defaced with black ink by miscreants.

"We see this as a direct challenge and vow not to let the culprits evade justice. There are suspicions that this act may have been driven by political motives. We are resolute in our determination to apprehend those responsible. We will not sit idly by," the individual stated.

