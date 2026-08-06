Pothole-Ridden Adarshapur 4th By-lane Sparks Safety Fears, Residents Slam GMC Negligence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The promise of a “Smart City” has once again come under sharp scrutiny as residents of Adarshapur 4th By-lane, under GMC Ward No. 41 and Division 5, alleged years of official apathy over a severely damaged road that has become a major safety hazard, particularly during the monsoon.

Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the stretch remains riddled with deep potholes filled with rainwater, making it nearly impossible for motorists and pedestrians to navigate safely. Residents said the road has become increasingly slippery, with frequent skidding incidents and minor accidents, exposing what they described as the failure of the civic authorities to provide even basic infrastructure while promoting the Smart City initiative.

Speaking to The Sentinel resident Dhrubajyoti Sarma said, “We have been raising this issue for a long time, but no authority has paid attention. Every year during the monsoon, the road becomes more dangerous. It is disappointing that while Guwahati is projected as a Smart City, residents here are forced to travel through potholes and muddy water every day. This is nothing but harassment.”

Another resident, Rina Das, said schoolchildren, elderly people and two-wheeler riders are the worst affected. “The potholes remain hidden under rainwater, and riders suddenly lose balance. We have witnessed several minor accidents this season alone. We fear a major tragedy if the road is not repaired immediately,” she said.

Echoing the concern, local resident Amit Kalita said the condition of the road reflected the indifference of the authorities. “We pay taxes and repeatedly submit complaints, yet no permanent repair has been undertaken. Temporary patchwork, if done at all, is washed away within days. The administration must stop making promises and start delivering results,” he said.

Residents alleged that the road has remained in a dilapidated condition for years despite numerous complaints. They urged the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments to undertake permanent restoration of the road immediately, warning that continued negligence could result in a serious accident and further erode public confidence in the city’s Smart City mission.

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