Residents demand urgent repairs as pothole-ridden Nisan Path turns hazardous

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The deplorable condition of roads at Nisan Path has triggered frustration among local residents, who have demanded immediate intervention from the concerned authorities to repair the damaged stretch and improve drainage facilities in the area.

Large potholes filled with stagnant water have made commuting difficult for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike. Residents alleged that the road has remained neglected for a long time, causing inconvenience on a daily basis and posing risks of accidents, particularly during rainy weather.

Locals questioned which department is responsible for the maintenance of the road, stating that repeated complaints have failed to bring any lasting solution.

“The road has turned into a series of potholes. During rainfall, the entire stretch becomes waterlogged and it becomes impossible to understand where the potholes are,” said a resident of the locality.

Another local resident expressed concern over safety issues, saying, “Children and elderly people face the most difficulty while walking through this road. Two-wheelers often skid because of the muddy and uneven surface.”

A businessman from the area alleged that the poor condition of the road is affecting daily activities and local commerce. “Customers hesitate to visit this side because of the bad road condition. Vehicles also get damaged frequently,” he said.

Meanwhile, another resident questioned the lack of accountability among departments. “Everyone shifts responsibility, but no one actually repairs the road properly. Temporary patchwork is done occasionally, but the condition becomes worse again within days,” the resident added.

Residents have urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures for proper road repair, drainage improvement and long-term maintenance before the monsoon season further worsens the situation.

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