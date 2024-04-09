Power department failed to upgrade infrastructure according to RDSS: AAECA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA), Assam State Committee has alleged that the Power Department has failed to replace the old infrastructure for supplying electricity under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) leading to problems for the consumers.

Pointing out that the recent thunderstorms and hailstorms in several parts of the state had damaged the existing electricity supply system including cables and poles to a very large extent, resulting in citizens in some parts of the state remaining cut off from power supply for a considerable time, the All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA), Assam State Committee convenors Ajay Acharya and Hillul Bhattacharya mentioned that such developments are very unfortunate. They also mentioned that the power department of the state ignored the necessary replacement of old cables, poles and transformers of the department under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

They also alleged that the department ignored the necessary steps and gave more attention towards using prepaid meters which is completely against the consumers. They also mentioned that the occasional weather disturbances often lead to damage to wires, poles and transformers leading to some far-flung villages remaining without power supply for days and sometimes even weeks, thus causing considerable problems. They also demanded that APDCL take immediate steps towards the resolution of these problems.

