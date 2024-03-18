Assam: APDCL Employee Nabbed Accepting Bribe in Nagaon for Commercial Meter Application Processing

It was toward the latter part of the day that it was reported that a formal complaint was lodged at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption with a detailed grievance of how Nanda Hazarika demanded a bribe in exchange for processing an application relating to a commercial meter. Such misconduct led the agency to devise a plan to catch Hazarika red-handed. Operatives launched a well-calculated sting operation for capturing Hazarika. Factoring in all the complexities, they kept a close eye on him until the right moment for intervention. The wait proved fruitful with Hazarika's wrongdoing getting caught at his residence in Nagaon while he was accepting the bribe demanded.