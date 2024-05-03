‘Power to Vote’: Voting Awareness Campaign in Cotton University

Guwahati: ‘Power to Vote’, a voting awareness mime campaign, was organized by the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies in collaboration with Nirbaak at Sudmersen Hall, Cotton University, on May 2, 2024. The programme was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka. In his address, he appealed to the student community to cast their votes and applauded the timely initiative of the department.

The Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies, Dr. Sayanika Dutta, founder of Nirbaak Minangka Deka, and faculty members and students of the department were present at the event. The event was also attended by faculty members and students of other departments of the varsity, as well as representatives from the District Commissioner’s office of Kamrup Metropolitan.

The mime act highlighted the importance of voting and skillfully illustrated the value of an individual vote. It also showcased threats like getting influenced by others while casting votes, which may lead to an unfair election practice. The event created a platform to spread awareness regarding the election mascots of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s office, ‘Tutula’ and ‘Kodomi’, two greater adjutant storks (Hargila in Assamese), a native bird species of the state that is on the verge of extinction.

The event concluded with a pledge taken by all present to vote in the upcoming election as well as be fair and fearless while casting votes. Nirbaak is a socio-cultural organisation, and through its unique campaigns and mime acts, it tries to spread awareness on different societal issues, a press release said.

Also Read: Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results (sentinelassam.com)