Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Gauhati Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Gauhati Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Gauhati Constituency was 19,30,145.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Gauhati Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Gauhati constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the BJP and INC.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Gauhati Constituency
Bijuli Kalita Medhi: Bijuli Kalita Medhi is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, India, and has been designated as the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in Guwahati.
Holding the position of Vice President within the BJP's Assam Pradesh division, she is an alumnus of Holy Child School, Handique Girl’s College, and Gauhati University.
Her political career includes roles such as the deputy mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the leader of the BJP's women's wing in Assam.
Mira Barthakur Goswami: Mira Borthakur Goswami is a political candidate linked with the Indian National Congress, vying for a seat in the Guwahati parliamentary constituency.
Her political journey includes a shift from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), from which she was dismissed in 2018 for not adhering to party guidelines. Goswami holds in high regard the historical political figures who have contributed to the prominence of Guwahati and aims to revive its esteemed heritage.
In her professional life, she is an entrepreneur and has previously held the position of spokesperson for the BJP prior to her departure.
Gauhati Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 7th May, during the third phase of the 2024 elections.
Gauhati Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Gauhati Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Queen Oja, representing Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Gauhati constituency with a total of 10,08,936 votes.
Bobbeeta Sharma from Indian National Congress was the runner up with a total of 6,63,330 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Gauhati Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Gauhati Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Gauhati Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Queen Oja emerged victorious for the BJP, with Bobbeeta Sharma of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Bijoya Chakravarty emerged victorious for the BJP, with Manash Borah of INC, as the runner-up.
2009 - Bijoya Chakravarty emerged victorious for the BJP, with Capt. Robin Bordoloi of INC, as the runner-up.
Gauhati Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Gauhati Constituency ?
A. Queen Oja of BJP is the current Member of Parliament of Gauhati Constituency.
Q. What is the Gauhati polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Gauhati in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 80.81 %
Q. Who is the INC candidate for Gauhati constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
- Mira Barthakur Goswami is the INC candidate for Gauhati in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is the BJP candidate for Gauhati in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Bijuli Kalita Medhi is representing the BJP for Gauhati constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.