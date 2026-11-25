STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pragati Namghar on B.R. Phukan Road in Guwahati completed its renovation with financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh sanctioned under the Assam Darshan Scheme. The renovation improved the Namghar's infrastructure and facilities, supporting its role as a centre of faith, spirituality and community harmony.

Guwahati Central MLA Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta and Ward No. 15 Councillor Saurav Jhunjhunwala were present on the occasion. Councillor Jhunjhunwala took the initiative, with the support and guidance of Dr Gupta, to facilitate the renovation.

The upgraded facility is expected to provide better amenities for devotees and local residents while continuing to serve as a centre of devotion, cultural values and social unity.

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