STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of Gauhati University organised an outreach programme at Anganwadi Centre, Dwarakanagar, to promote the holistic development of children on Tuesday.

The programme highlighted early childhood development, healthy growth, physical and mental well-being, nutrition and the importance of a supportive environment.

Held under the guidance of Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary, University Classes and NSS Programme Coordinator, the initiative featured interactive dance and music activities led by NSS volunteers Himashree Kashyap of Dispur College and Himakshi Choudhury of Gauhati University. A painting competition was also organised, with prizes awarded to four winners. Anganwadi Centre workers Binita Kalita and Minakshi Kalita assisted in conducting the programme.

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