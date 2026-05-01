Pragjyotish College Hosts 16th Bhabananda Deka Memorial Lecture on Scientific Waste Management and Sustainable Development in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotish College organized the 16th Bhabananda Deka Memorial Lecture on Thursday, focusing on scientific waste management and sustainable development.

The event also saw the inauguration of an edited volume based on an ICSSR-sponsored seminar on "Minor Forest Produces in North East India: Pathways to Viksit Bharat@2047".

The lecture was delivered by Arup Kumar Misra, who highlighted the need for individual responsibility in waste management and stressed that many urban environmental issues were man-made. He discussed circular economy practices, construction and demolition waste rules, and emerging solutions such as hydroponics. The programme was attended by the college principal, faculty members, alumni and students.

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