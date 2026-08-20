Pragjyotish College Marks World Photography Day with Interactive Photojournalism Session

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Communication and Journalism of Pragjyotish College (Autonomous) observed World Photography Day with an interactive session on photography and photojournalism.

Photojournalist Ranjanjyoti Sarma of G Plus interacted with students and shared insights from his professional experience. He highlighted the importance of understanding emotions behind photographs, timing and observation in photojournalism, and explained how powerful images could convey stories beyond words. The department also organised an inter-departmental photography competition for undergraduate students on the theme “Home”. The competition allowed participants to explore and portray their interpretations and experiences of home through photographs.

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