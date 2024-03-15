Biodiversity awareness programme launched in Pragjyotish College, Guwahati

Guwahati: A biodiversity awareness programme titled Joibo Boichitra Sanrakshan Chetana aru Vidyarthi Jagaran Yatra has been launched today in Pragjyotish College by Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam, in the presence of a large number of students and employees of the college. The programme, which is meant to create mass awareness amongst the student community about biodiversity conservation perspectives and the large-scale implications associated with them, is spearheaded by Nature’s Beckon, a leading nature conservation organisation in the state.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Dr. Pegu stressed the need for inculcating humanistic values like empathy within all, which will pave the way for holistic conservation of Mother Earth. The core philosophy behind the launch of the programme was elucidated by Soumyadeep Datta, founder and director of Nature’s Beckon. Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta, in his welcome address, highlighted the biodiversity conservation initiatives like turtle conservation, conservation of heritage water bodies, and conservation of valuable plant species within the college campus. Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury, president of the governing body of the college, also spoke on the occasion and appealed to all to behave responsibly towards nature to ensure a healthy, liveable environment for all citizens.

Earlier, the chief guest also inaugurated a vehicle parking area within the college campus, which was constructed out of institutional development funds. The entire event was coordinated by Dr. Karabi Kherkatary Boro, a faculty member in the Department of Assamese.

