Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival concludes in Guwahati, honours Sarath Hansel and Ankur Phukan

GUWAHATI: The three-day 4th Pragjyotishpur Literary Festival, organised by the Sankardev Education and Research Trust, concluded at the Phanidhar Datta Auditorium of Gauhati University on Sunday.

Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, attending the concluding session, stressed the importance of using mother tongues in everyday life to preserve cultural identity and enrich communities. The festival presented the 2026 Pragjyotishpur Literary Award to litterateur Sarath Hansel and the Pragjyotishpur Literary Youth Award to writer Ankur Ranjan Phukan.

Certificates were also distributed to participants in the painting competition and poetry workshop held as part of the festival.

The event featured six discussion sessions on literary and cultural themes, bringing together writers, scholars and literature enthusiasts.

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