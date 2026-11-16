Tripura: CITU holds rally in Agartala, targets BJP-led governments over labour policies

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the CPI(M)'s trade union wing, organised a rally in Agartala, drawing a large gathering of workers amid the ongoing civic elections in Tripura.

The leaders criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Tripura over what they described as anti-worker policies and called on workers to unite against them.

The rally was attended by CPI(M) Politburo member and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, CITU all-India general secretary Elamaram Kareem, national president Sudip Dutta, Tripura unit president Manik Dey, state general secretary Sankar Prasad Datta and senior women workers' leader Panchali Bhattacharya, among others.

The rally was organised to demand the repeal of the four labour codes and mobilise support for the nationwide Parliament march scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 1 to 3.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that "jungle raj" prevailed in Tripura and claimed that law and order had deteriorated under the present government. "The state is being run through jungle raj. People's voices are ignored, and law and order has virtually collapsed," Sarkar said.

He further alleged that opposition candidates had been prevented from filing nominations for the ongoing municipal and Nagar Panchayat elections. He also claimed that some candidates who managed to file their papers were later intimidated and forced to withdraw their nominations.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury accused the BJP of "looting democracy" in the civic elections, allegedly with the support of the State Election Commission.

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