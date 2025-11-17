Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2025 Concludes at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2025 concluded on Sunday with a valedictory ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, where Tiwa scholar and essayist Maneswar Deuri received the Pragjyotishpur Literary Award and short-story writer Srotaswini Tamuli received the Pragjyotishpur Youth Literary Award. Both awardees were honoured with citations, cheleng chadors and cash prizes.

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia graced the ceremony as the chief guest. Deuri said he felt deeply moved by the recognition of his long-standing literary and cultural research, while Tamuli said the award strengthened her sense of responsibility as an emerging writer.

The final day featured a discussion on the works of novelist Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya with writers Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Rupam Barua, Pranjal Sharma Basishtha and Smritirekha Bhuyan. A workshop on nature literature was conducted by naturalist Saumyadeep Dutta.

A session on Assamese translated literature moderated by Sahitya Akademi Translation Award recipient Bipul Deuri, included views from scholar Diganta Biswa Sharma and translator Dr Nayanjyoti Sharma. Festival president Phanindra Dev Choudhury expressed hope that increased literary exchange would help further enrich the Assamese language.

