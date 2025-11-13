Akanir Xahitya Xabha literary awards: Gahana Chakraborty and Bijoy Kumar Dutta honoured

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Akanir Xahitya Xabha has announced the winners of its 2025 literary awards, recognizing young and veteran talents in Assamese children’s literature.

Gahana Chakraborty, a Class X student of Axom Jatiya Vidyalaya, Noonmati, Guwahati, has been named the recipient of the Best Children’s Book Award 2025 for her story collection ‘Xei Rohosyamoyi Maachto’ (That Mysterious Fish). The 96-page book, published by Puthitirtha Prakashan, Golaghat, features 18 imaginative tales. Daughter of Manoj Chakraborty and Monika Devi of Shilpukhuri, Gahana has been an active young writer with her works published in several journals.

She earlier received the Jal Pani Award for creative writing under the National Talent Search Examination (2022–23) conducted by the CCRT, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. In 2024, she secured the first position in an essay competition jointly organized by IIT Guwahati’s Centre for Indian Knowledge System and the Axam Xahitya Xabha.

The Akanir Xahitya Xabha has also announced the Assamese Children’s Literature Award 2025 for noted author and translator Bijoy Kumar Dutta, best known for his Assamese translation of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.’ Dutta, a veteran of the publishing world, has written over 20 children’s books and contributed significantly to Assamese literature.

Both awards will be formally presented during a special felicitation ceremony on December 27 at Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan, as announced by Xabha President Pankaj Baruah and Secretary Deepjyoti Borah.

